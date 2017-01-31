Regions Bank offers special services for customers impacted by storm

Regions Bank is supporting storm recovery through special services for impacted customers. (Source: WALB)

Regions Bank is supporting storm recovery through special services for impacted customers.

The bank is offering deferments on certain consumer and business loans and penalty-free withdrawals from certificates of deposit.

Also, they're providing personal lines of credit to support storm recovery.

Regions Bank serves nearly 50 thousand customers in southwest Georgia.

"We're committed to south Georgia of course we know that this storm. It's the rebuild it's going to take some time so we're committed from a long term process," said Branch Manager Maurice Foster.

Offers apply eligible customers who were affected by the severe storms and tornadoes that occurred on Jan. 2 and/or during the weekend of Jan. 21 and 22 in the following counties: Atkinson, Baker, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Crisp, Dougherty, Early, Lowndes, Mitchell, Thomas, Turner, Wilcox and Worth.

Regions is also working with other banks to collect food for Second Harvest.

Here's more information on Regions' disaster relief efforts.

