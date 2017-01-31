SBA offers disaster assistance to businesses, individuals

SBA has opened two centers in Albany and one in Cook County (Source:WALB)

Federal agencies are now in Albany, preparing to help storm victims get back on their feet.

The Small Business Administration is accepting loan applications from businesses, and individuals, that are in need.

Workers from FEMA, the state and the SBA are helping those affected by January's severe weather in South Georgia.

The groups are located at the Disaster Recovery Center on 1721 East Oglethorpe Boulevard. An SBA Business Recovery Center is also set up on 125 Pine Ave. SBA representatives will be located at the Cook County Center opening Wednesday.

"We've definitely had a lot of traffic," said Public Affairs Specialist Tamim Choudhury. "I want to say dozens and dozens have come in. This definitely looks like one of those hot spots. We plan to be here as long as people want us to be here."

Those people facing damage may not be able to cover all of their losses with insurance money and FEMA grants alone.

That's when SBA representatives say they can help with low interest, long term loans for homeowners, renters, businesses and nonprofits.

The programs apply to those facing direct damage and other economic injury.

"Say, because of the thunderstorm, your hot dog stand is just fine because its up here, but none of your customers can get up to you," said Choudhury. "So, you've got an economic injury and that's where SBA loans come in."

A number of different options are available in agreements of up to 30 years. You can learn more about the loans offered at the SBA website.

Employees say its best to start the application process as soon as possible.

"You don't want to kick yourself by saying what would have happened, if I applied for that loan," said Choudhury. "Its to make you whole again. To make your business, your home, whatever it is, whole again."

Further information regarding hours, deadlines and locations can be found here for Tornado victims and here for those affected by the January 2nd storm in Albany.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.