Roof repair company owner urges homeowners to be patient for repairs

South Georgia roofing company owners urge people with storm aND tornado damage to be patient, and not rush into repair decisions you may regret.

Ken Drawdy of Drawdy Roofing says his crews have been very busy since the January 2nd storms, but said they are still waiting for insurance adjusters to get the repair orders correct.

Drawdy says homeowners should wait until their insurance companies have inspected the damage and signed off on the repairs needed before calling in roofing companies.

"You have got to be patient, and I know it's hard to be patient when you have had a tree in the middle of your house," said Drawdy. "And you are worried about it getting wet. But it takes time and you want to get all this handled on the front end, not the back end."

Drawdy says people should use only local contractors for their roof repairs, ask to see their contractors license, and never give any money up front for any repair or work done on your storm damaged home.

