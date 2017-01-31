Charity horse show raises thousands for Albany Humane Society

The organization will use the money in many different ways (Source:WALB)

Cats and dogs looking for a new home are getting a little help from other animal lovers.

The Albany Humane Society and the Sally Wetherbee Adoption Center received $15,000, raised through the Dougherty County Saddle Clubs' 2016 Autumn Classic Charity Horse Show.

The money was presented at the Humane Society's board meeting Tuesday.

Board President Dianne Barlow said the donation will help the organization in many ways.

"We have bills that we have to pay," said Barlow. "We've had a lot of food donated, but we still need food in the future. We do have some little things that we want to do to fix up and things we need to purchase."

This is the first year the proceeds from the event were donated to the Albany Humane Society.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.