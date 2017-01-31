Late actor Paul Walker's youngest brother in Albany to help with storm cleanup

Reach Out Worldwide, a disaster response organization started by the late Fast and Furious actor Paul Walker, assisted with storm debris cleanup. (Source: Cammie Cooley)

A group of volunteers came from as far as Los Angeles to help with storm relief efforts.

The group has been in Albany for the past five days cutting down trees and removing storm debris.

The group has been in Albany for the past five days cutting down trees and removing storm debris.

They've worked on 15 to 20 homes with severe damage.

"It's really eerie how you can see its path of destruction. You know just basically turn into missiles, they're just, it's really incredible, incredibly sad at the same time," said ROWW CEO Cody Walker.

Reach Out Worldwide staff said folks in Albany were more than generous with providing food and shelter to them.

The disaster response organization recently helped with disaster relief efforts in Louisiana and West Virginia.

