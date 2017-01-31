Tifton Peanut Commission donates peanut butter to storm relief

"It's a blessing for us," said McCall (Source: WALB)

The Georgia Peanut Commission is donating 10,080 jars of peanut butter towards disaster relief efforts in South Georgia.

The Peanut Proud peanut butter is being donated to Second Harvest of South Georgia and disaster relief efforts.

The peanut butter will be handed out in all 6 counties that were affected by the tornadoes.

One palet of peanut butter can make over 8,000 sandwiches.

Chief Marketing Officer Eliza McCall explains how important this donation is during this time of recovery.

"It's really crucial for us right now because we have had such a response to these disasters. That our shelves are looking a little low right now. So for this to come in and bolster that is really a blessing for us," said McCall.

Donations are still being accepted for the Peanut Proud disaster relief efforts.

Anyone interested in donating can send tax deductible contributions to: Peanut Proud Inc., P.O. Box 446, Blakely, GA, 39823.

If you would like to donate to Second Harvest of Southwest Georgia, visit their website.

