South Ga couple donates car to storm victims

Lucas Phillips and his family donated a car to an Albany couple.(Source:WALB)

A South Georgia family traveled more than 60 miles on Tuesday to help out a family displaced by the storm. (Source:WALB)

A South Georgia family traveled more than 60 miles on Tuesday to help out a family displaced by the storm.

Lucas Phillips and his family donated a car to an Albany couple.

Phillips said he saw a post on Facebook where a couple's car was crushed by a tree.

After getting in contact with the couple he found out that they are disabled and need a car to get to appointments.

Phillips and his wife drove the car up Tuesday to give to this family.

"Its very sad, it breaks my heart to see so many homes destroyed, businesses destroyed. I wish I could do a lot more," said Phillips.

Phillips said the car donation was a complete surprise.

He planned it all with the help of another family member.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.