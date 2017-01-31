Thomasville power restored quickly; Residents thankful for crews

Latner has organized an event for the community to meet and thank all the lineman who worked long hours to help this community during the storm. (Source:WALB)

Crews worked long hours to make sure everything was back up and running in just three days.

"Well first of all we had to assess where the damage was...and it was significant in a couple small areas in Thomasville," said Chris White, Thomasville Asst. Utilities Superintendent.

Trees down on houses and snapped power lines caused a lot of damage that kept lineman very busy.

"Our crews started at 2:00 that morning, and worked until midnight the next day," said White

Many folks in Thomasville took to social media to express their gratitude for the hard work and dedication these crews had to getting lights back on and debris out of the road.

Some of the Facebook comments from the morning after the storm read "Thank you for all your doing. Be safe" and "Thomasville has AWESOME lineman!!"

Residents singing praises for the hard work. That seemed to be a common thought in the Thomasville community.

The city crews said they couldn’t have done it alone.

"We called seven other cities for mutual aid," said White.

A group that usually leads the charge in other places for storm relief, received that same help when they need it the most.

"We all pitch in to help each other out in these times of need," said White.

"When everything is going great you don’t think about them, this is what was brought on my heart to do. We need to step up and show these people that they are very appreciated," said Latner.

Latner has organized an event for the community to meet and thank all the lineman who worked long hours to help this community during the storm.

The event will be held at the Butler Mason YMCA. It will be on February 11th from 2 to 4:30 pm.

