Terrell Co. Sheriff, educators help storm victims

The Terrell County Sheriff's Department is joining with educators to stock the shelves of Dougherty County storm victims.

The law enforcement agency and the county board of education aim to fill a bus with donations.

They're asking churches, businesses, civic organizations and any others to bring non-perishable food items to the bus at the courthouse annex or schools in the county.

Those donations will be delivered in several weeks.

"I told him we'd be glad to help," said Terrell Academy Headmaster Bill Murdock. "We've seen the devastation in Albany and communities coming together to help other communities".

Murdoch adds that those in Terrell County are used to helping out their neighbors, but can always do more.

