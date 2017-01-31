Suspects named in Ashburn drug bust

Jimmie Kitchen, Jr. is also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. (Source: Turner Co. Jail)

Jimmie Kitchen, Sr. is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. (Source: Turner Co. Jail)

Officials arrested two people after a traffic stop when they discovered drugs in the vehicle. (Source: Ashburn Police Department)

A traffic stop in Ashburn led to a drug bust on Tuesday.

Jimmie Kitchen, Sr. and Jimmie Kitchen Jr. are each charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

Ashburn police stopped their vehicle for failure to maintain near I-75 South, and deployed a K-9 unit after a consent to search was denied.

The dog ran around the car and stopped by the passenger side door.

After police searched the vehicle, they found a brown box in the trunk with six clear bales of suspected marijuana, weighing 5.9 pounds total.

Both suspects were booked into the Turner County Jail.

