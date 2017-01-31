Car rentals available for storm victims

"We want to help customers whatever way that we can," said Everett (Source: WALB)

The recent storms have destroyed many vehicles in South Georgia and rental cars are in high demand.

"We've tried to help as much as possible and get them back on the roads as quick as possible," said Kemyatta Everett, Hertz Customer Service Representative.

Rental car centers all over Albany say they have been bombarded with demands for vehicles but just recently have had cars available.

"We have a lot of insurance replacements still so we're working them in daily," said Everett.

Hertz Rent A Car says the demand has been extremely high over the last month, folks still needing cars after the storms on January 2 and now the tornadoes that happened over a week ago.

"Since the first storm we've already had an influx of over 30 to 40 reservations and then the second tornado hit and our reservation requests have been through the roof," said Everett.

Hertz says they will do their best to work with insurance companies and try to offer the best deals possible to storm victims.

"After they call their insurance company...they can then call us and we'll do whatever we can to help and get them taken care of for a price that works for them," said Everett.

They have also taken cars from Hertz lots in other cities and brought them down to Southwest Georgia.

They ask customers to be patient and they will always find you a car.

"Here recently, it's gotten a little scarce with cars but we have several other locations. When that happens, we reach out to them and have more cars here in no time," said Everett.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.