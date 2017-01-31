Thomasville event planned to honor police officers

People are coming together on Tuesday to ‘Stand for the Blue’.

Folks in Thomasville have organized a rally to honor police.

They said last year was a tough year for officers on the job.

Alisha Hietala, the organizer of the stand for the blue event said sometimes it’s much more impactful have officers see the community’s support.

Hundreds of folks will be dressed in blue and holding candles to honor the fallen.

Hietala said the sea of blue will also represent unity.

She is a wife of a Thomasville police officer.

Hietala said for the past several years, seeing police involved shootings has been scary to see.

"Last two to three years it’s become a fear. When he leaves for work, I hold my breath until he comes home. I don’t leave my phone just in case of that text or phone call to make sure he’s okay.”

Hietala said even though Thomasville was blessed and didn’t have any police involved shootings in 2016, other communities in South Georgia did.

She said its affects officers nationwide.

The event starts at 6:30, it will be held at the courthouse annex in Thomasville.

