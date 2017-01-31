GBI searches former home of parents of missing Dougherty Co. child

The GBI is assisting the Dougherty County Police with the missing person's investigation of Detraz Green, 2. (Source: WALB)

The GBI is assisting the Dougherty County Police with the missing person's investigation of Detraz Green, 2.

Officials with the GBI and the Ashburn Police Department were on the scene of a home in Ashburn on Pineknot Road on Tuesday.

According to JT Ricketson with the GBI, this is the former home of Green's parents.

Green was reported missing during the January 22 tornadoes in Dougherty County.

Search and rescue worked for four days to find Green, but the case was transferred to DCP as a missing person's investigation on Friday, January 27th.

The Ashburn Police chief confirmed that the Tri-County SWAT team was called to the home in 2014 for domestic violence.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.