Volunteers salvage memories for families

Volunteers continue to help pick up the pieces across Cook County and in the Sunshine Acres mobile home park. (Source: WALB)

Piles of debris are marked and much of the debris has been sorted.

Folks with All Hands Volunteers now take on the task of cleaning out ditches in Sunshine Acres.

"A lot of what we find isn't pretty and it's not fun to do this," said All Hands volunteer Mitchell Josten.

But volunteers aren't only cleaning up debris, they are also sorting precious memories.

"A lot of this stuff we never look at as trash," said Josten, "This is definitely part of someone's home or part of someones life."

Parts of someone's life, torn apart by a deadly tornado that ripped through the mobile home park.

But volunteers are picking up the pieces and getting whatever they can back to the families.

"Don't just move the debris, but look for those small little glimmers of hope," explained Eric Nankervis, VP of Georgia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters.

Glimmers of hope in the form of hand prints, shoes, and even angel statues.

"Just being able to put anything back into the hands of the family is obviously what's most important," Josten said.

Everyday items that now carry a new meaning to families who survived the devastating storm.

"You realize your material possessions, like your house and everything, really weren't what was important," explained Josten.

So volunteers salvage those small pieces of hope in hopes of helping those families.

"We may not be able to rebuild their lives and everything in between, but at the very least we can rebuild hope," said Josten.

More than 600 volunteers have put in more than 4,000 hours of work so far.

There is still a long way to go. There will be another volunteer cleanup day Saturday, February 4th.

