Tree canopy ornament revived

After the devastation Albany saw on January 2, a special Easter Seals Christmas Ornament is coming back to life, by popular demand.

For 25 years, Easter Seals has come out with a Christmas ornament, depicting an iconic figure in the Albany area.

In 2011, the ornament depicted the canopy of trees on 3rd Avenue.

Since the destruction of those trees following the storm on January 2nd, people from all over have been requesting the ornament.

Executive Director Beth English said that she was happy to have that ornament re-struck. She was surprised to know what an impact they have on those who live in the area.

"This is not something I ever would have imagined, ever," said English. "This has just really struck a nerve with people here in Albany, or people who have lived here, who grew up here. Many of the calls we are getting are from people out of town."

The ornaments are going fast. If you want one, you are encouraged to call Easter Seals.

You can reach Easter Seals Southern Georgia at 1906 Palmyra Road, Albany, GA 31701, or call 229-439-7061.

