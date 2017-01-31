Cecil racetrack recovers from storm damage

South Georgia Motorsports Park is preparing to open to the public again.

The facility suffered some damage after the storms a few days ago. Owners worked to improve safety at the track, putting fences back up, and cleaning broken glass.

Owners say they hope opening the track will bring some fun back into the devastated community.

"We're excited about that, to move forward. To give everybody a place to come back to, so we can move in to getting past the recovery stage," said General Manager Chris Davis.

Races will be open to the public Friday to Sunday.

