Dougherty Schools reach out to help students

As many as three thousand students in the Dougherty County School system have been effected by the storm. Many of those children, and their families, are in dire need of help.

That's why the school system has been collecting items to give out to students' families. They've been collecting baby items, as well as school supplies and clothes.

They are still in need of non-perishable food, toiletries, household items like pots and pans and cleaning supplies. They've already received donations from all over the state, and one group sent items from New York.

School leaders say they are thankful for everything that has been donated so far.

"This is going to be an extended period of loss, and it's going to take a while for them to find that sense of normalcy, but it's important that they all know that we love and care about them," said DCSS Spokesman J. D. Sumner.



If you have items you can drop them off at one of two locations between 8:00 in the morning and 4:00 in the afternoon.

Those are at the Exceptional Students Program Offices at 722 Corn Avenue, and Albany Middle School at 1700 Cordell Avenue.

