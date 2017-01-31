Insurance help offered at Civic Center

If you have any questions regarding your insurance claims following the tornadoes, insurance agents from several companies are in one location to provide answers and advice.

Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens is hosting a "Catastrophe Claims Village" Tuesday and Wednesday.

Representatives from many of the major insurance companies in Albany had booths set up in the parking lot of the Civic Center.

Local State Farm agent Steve Perrine said even if your insurance company isn't here, the agents can help answer your questions.

"They really don't need anything. We can look them up by name or address. They don't necessarily have to have paperwork with them," said Perrine. "If they have been seen and they've got their paperwork, we can help them analyze the estimate. Sometimes there's depreciation and some other things that are confusing, and we can walk them through that as well."

If you can't attend the Catastrophe Claims Village and need help filing a claim or reaching your insurance company, call 1-800-656-2298.

Phone lines are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

