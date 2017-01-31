Editorial: Helping our neighbors

Last week, WALB teamed with the Flint River Chapter of the American Red Cross to put on a one-day telethon.

The goal was to raise as much money as possible to help people in the chapter's area who were hurt by the January 22nd tornado.

We want to remind you that you can still contribute, HERE, so the total amount of money raised or pledged will continue to grow.

But as of noon Monday, we were almost at $200,000.

We want to thank all the people who came to the station to man the phones, and especially all those people who called in to pledge their financial support.

All around us, we have seen example after example of people taking their own initiative, to get out there and help with donation of food and drink, chain sawing, log hauling, and roof tarping.

We thank you for helping, and we assure you that the money will do a tremendous amount of good for your neighbors.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.