Phoebe welcomes new group of resident nurses

On Tuesday, January 31, 2017, Phoebe welcomed 32 Registered Nurses (RNs) to its 2017 Nurse Residency Program.

This is Phoebe’s second year to host the program.

For the next year, the residents will continue to develop their skills as RNs.

“Increase their knowledge level, increase their skill level, and to really provide the best in patient care, so that the patients in our community know that they are in excellent hands with a Phoebe nurse,” Phoebe’s Chief Nursing Officer Evelyn Olenick said.

Resident Nurse Jasmine Wilhite is a recent graduate of Georgia Southwestern State University. Wilhite said the program will teach her how to take better care of her patients.

“This is my first big girl job, as I say, so I just felt like residency would really help me take the next step,” Wilhite explained.

The program is also expected to keep some of the RNs here in South Georgia.

“This really does help, not only recruitment, but it helps retention as well. Because that nurse knows that the organization invested in their educational pursuits,” Olenick said.

