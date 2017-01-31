Train strikes car in Coffee County

The Coffee County Sheriff's Office confirms that a train has hit a car on Wendell Sears Road, near Douglas.
This is in the vicinity of Nicholls Highway.
Officials say there is a very serious injury involved in the collision.
We are looking for more information on the crash.
Officials ask that anyone who has information call the Coffee County Sheriffs Office at (912) 384-4227.
