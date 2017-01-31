Belk offers free mammograms

On the fourth Saturday in February, the Albany Mall Belk store will give free mammogram screenings in their mobile screening unit.

It's called 'The BelkGives on the Go Mobile Mammography Center.' The unit is a 39-foot-long, state-of-the-art screening center on wheels.

Women age 40 and over with no breast concerns, who have not had a mammogram in the last 12 months and have a primary care physician are eligible, by calling 855-655-BMMC (2662) to schedule an appointment.

The screenings are given Saturday, February 25, 2017, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

You should call ahead to make an appointment for the free, convenient mammogram screenings.

All screening exams are performed by Charlotte Radiology’s licensed, female mammography-certified technologists. A board-certified radiologist, specialized in breast imaging will interpret the mammogram. Confidential results will be sent to the patient and her primary care physician.

Belk, the nation’s largest privately operated department store, launched BelkGives on the Go Mobile Mammography in 2013 in partnership with Charlotte Radiology.

