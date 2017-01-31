Posey ready for 2017 season, adjusting to approaching 30

In just a few weeks time, Leesburg native Buster Posey will be making his way to his spring training home in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Giants pitchers and catchers report on February 13, and for the 8th time in his career, Posey will be there.

The former Lee County Trojan says he always gets excited this time of year, and says he likes the Giants' chances in 2017.

"I think we're set up to win a lot of games," he says.

Posey has become the Giants stalwart behind the plate and in the heart of the lineup over the last eight seasons. He collected his first Gold Glove in 2016, and was named to his fourth All-Star team.

He'll turn 30 in March and says he's had to make some offseason adjustments, but says he isn't slowing down.

"I feel great. The main thing as you start to get a little older in the baseball world is just maintaining that athleticism and flexibility," he says. "Maybe not trying to put on as much mass as in the past, but right now I'm feeling good."

Posey says defense is something his father and youth coaches always preached, so winning a Gold Glove is special to him. But even with that in his back pocket, there will always be speculation about Posey spending more time at first base to preserve his longevity.

The former Trojan star gets that, but plans to be behind the dish for a long time yet.

"My wife would probably like to see me move to another position," he laughs. "I enjoy catching. I enjoy seeing the whole field, the preparation that goes into it, working with the pitchers, and just being involved. I feel like I bring a lot of value to the team by being able to do that. So I'd like to catch as long as I can."

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.