Green's double-double leads ASU to win; Lady Rams can't hold early lead

ALBANY STATE 57, TUSKEGEE 56 (Men)

Former Westover Patriot Michael Green scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds off the bench Monday night to lead the Golden Rams to a much-needed conference victory over Tuskegee.

Green and Devontay Ward combined for 25 of the Golden Rams' 35 bench points in the win, and ASU held off the Golden Tigers for a road win.

Albany State improves to 10-12 overall, and 4-7 in conference play.

TUSKEGEE 72, ALBANY STATE 58 (Women)

The Lady Rams held a ten-point advantage after one quarter, but struggled offensively over the final three in a road loss to the Lady Tigers.

Elesha Foster was the only ASU player to score in double figures. She had 11 points, while Tyra Thompson snatched 12 rebounds.

The Lady Rams had 27 turnovers leading to 18 Tuskegee points in the loss. ASU also shot 5-22 from three-point range.

The loss drops Albany State to 2-18 overall, and 1-9 in SIAC play.

Both teams are back in action Saturday at Fort Valley State.

