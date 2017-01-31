Lady Canes' woes continue; GSW swept by Columbus St.

#13 COLUMBUS STATE 83, GEORGIA SOUTHWESTERN 65 (Women)

Georgia Southwestern did their best to snap their three-game losing streak against the 13th-ranked Lady Cougars, but ultimately fell in Americus.

The Lady Canes cut a deficit to three late in the 3rd quarter, but were outscored 27-16 in the fourth quarter.

Brittany Grant led GSW with 16 points.

After a 5-1 conference start, GSW have now dropped five of their last six.

COLUMBUS STATE 60, GEORGIA SOUTHWESTERN 54 (Men)

In a game that tipped off over 90 minutes late, Georgia Southwestern ran out of time against Columbus State.

There was a miscommunication with the referees originally scheduled to officiate the game, as they believed the contest to be Tuesday. GSW and the Peach Belt managed to get replacement officials, but not before the game was delayed until 9:15.

The Canes cut the deficit to five with 44 seconds left, but couldn't get any closer.

Tyrone Wooten was the lone Hurricane to score in double figures with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

It was GSW head coach Ben Hicks' first game coaching against his former employer. Hicks served as an assistant coach at Columbus State for four years before leaving for Americus.

