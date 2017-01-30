'Banking on the Albany Community' drive extended

South Georgia banks and credit unions are continuing to team up to help feed the hungry.

The group, which began collecting goods in response to the early January storms that hit Albany, has announced it will continue to collect goods for the Second Harvest Food Bank of South Georgia.

16 financial institutions in the Albany area are collecting easy-prep and non-perishable food items.

So far, at least 13 full bins have been collected.

The group says supplies at the non-profit organization have been depleted by those in-need after this month's storms.

Participating businesses will now collect items until the end of February.

"We started an initiative of 'Banking on the Albany Community'," said organizer Pam Simmons. "All 16 banks have drop boxes in their locations, in all the branches, where the employees and their customers can contribute donations to these food boxes."

Simmons adds that you don't have to be a customer to drop off items.

The following businesses are participating:

AB&T, Ameris Bank, Artesian City Federal Credit Union, Colony, Bank of Lee County, DOCO Credit Union, First State Bank, First Citizens Bank, Flint Community Bank, Members United Credit Union, Peoples South Bank, Navy Federal Credit Union, Renasant Bank, SB&T - Synovus, Regions Bank and SunTrust.

