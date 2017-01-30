Storm survivor grateful for volunteers' help with cleanup - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

By Re-Essa Buckels, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Huey Sellers had significant damage to his home located on the 2500 block of Homestead Avenue. 

A window on the side blew out, a tree hit the front roof, another toppled the back bedroom and several more were scattered on the front lawn. 

Sellers said much of the cleanup was done by volunteers. 

"You see on TV when it happens to other people and you see all of the volunteers come out and go that's really nice of them. But when it happens to you then you kind of go wow. It's truly amazing," said Sellers. 

Sellers said other volunteers from as far as Kentucky and Louisiana have stopped by to help. 

