Moultrie newspaper carrier hires undercover officer to catch thief

After months of frustration, a Moultrie newspaper carrier has caught one suspect who stole papers from her rack.

Last year, Michaelyn Blackwell reached out to us after she said 90 of her newspapers were stolen from multiple racks in one day.

That problem has continued until about a week ago.

Blackwell hired an undercover officer to monitor the area, leading to one arrest.

"If they'll steal a newspaper, they'll steal anything. They don't care that we have to pay for them. When we load papers off the dock, we pay for them upfront," said Blackwell.

Blackwell said that the thefts totaled to about $12,000 each year.

