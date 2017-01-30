Moultrie newspaper carrier hires undercover officer to catch thi - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Moultrie newspaper carrier hires undercover officer to catch thief

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
A newspaper rack carrier is doing something about thieves stealing her newspapers. (Source: WALB)
She hired an undercover officer to monitor the area, leading to one arrest. (Source: WALB)
Michaelyn Blackwell (Source: WALB)
MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) -

After months of frustration, a Moultrie newspaper carrier has caught one suspect who stole papers from her rack.

Last year, Michaelyn Blackwell reached out to us after she said 90 of her newspapers were stolen from multiple racks in one day.

That problem has continued until about a week ago.

Blackwell hired an undercover officer to monitor the area, leading to one arrest.

"If they'll steal a newspaper, they'll steal anything. They don't care that we have to pay for them. When we load papers off the dock, we pay for them upfront," said Blackwell.

Blackwell said that the thefts totaled to about $12,000 each year.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All Rights Reserved.

