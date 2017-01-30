Free tetanus shots offered during storm clean up - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Free tetanus shots offered during storm clean up

By Mike Fussell, Reporter
Tetanus can be transmitted through cuts and scrapes (Source:WALB) Tetanus can be transmitted through cuts and scrapes (Source:WALB)
The district covers 14 counties (Source:WALB) The district covers 14 counties (Source:WALB)
Charles Ruis, Health Director (Source:WALB) Charles Ruis, Health Director (Source:WALB)
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

Public health workers are aiming to protect those cleaning up storm damage. 

Officials at the Georgia Department of Public Health's Southwest District said they have extended their offering of free tetanus shots for a couple of weeks.

They suggest those who haven't been vaccinated in the past ten years walk in for an appointment. 

The injection can be administered at any of the health departments within the 14 county coverage area.  

Cuts, scratches and other wounds from debris can cause the infection, which spurs painful muscle spasms, including lockjaw. 

"It's a very painful condition and it can be deadly," said Health Director Charles Ruis. "Thank goodness, it's pretty rare. That's because of the high effectiveness of the vaccination." 

200 vaccines have been given out since the beginning of the month.

The shot will remain free at least through February 14th.

