Sheriffs share donations for South Georgia storm victims

By Jim Wallace, Anchor
CRISP CO., GA (WALB) -

South Georgia sheriffs are working together to help in the tornado relief efforts.

Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock got two grants for some badly needed items for storm victims, and on Monday, shared them with sheriffs from other storm affected counties.

Turner County Sheriff Andy Hester and WIlcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers loaded up chainsaws and flashlights at the Crisp County Sheriff's Office Monday.

They were provided by grants from the Governor's Office, and Sheriff Hancock was quick to share them.

"They will be able to take the flashlights back to the people who are effected and still without power. So that we can increase their safety," said Hancock.

The chainsaws can be used by the county's public works for cutting up trees, fallen by tornadoes that devastated areas of their counties.

The flashlights were donated by companies thanks to the Governor's office.

"It means a lot that the Governor's office would think enough of us to supply these items for us," Rodgers said.

Sheriff Hancock said he felt good to be able to share the items with his neighbors.

"It's great to have a good partnership with the sheriffs that touch each of our counties, and throughout the state of Georgia," explained Hester.

Sheriff Hancock also donated flashlights to the sheriffs in Berrien, Brooks and Cook Counties, to donate to storm victims.

The sheriffs said their offices have been working together well in a spirit of cooperation, helping the storm affected areas.

