Second man sentenced to life for Sumter double homicide

A Sumter County man has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars for a double homicide in 2015.

Demarcus Brown was found guilty on two counts of malice murder, 2 counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, burglary in the first degree, arson in the first degree and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Judge R. Rucker Smith sentenced Brown to two life sentences without parole plus 50 years in prison for the death of Bonnie McSpadden, 54 and Dallas Freeman, 33.

Ruhemmion King was also sentenced to two life sentences and 50 years for the death of McSpadden and Freeman.

The two were shot to death in their home on R-W Jones Road near Leslie in late February 2015.

Demetrius Hubbard is also charged with murder in the case, he is still awaiting trial.

