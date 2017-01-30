Aspire: Those feeling stressed after storms should seek help - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Aspire: Those feeling stressed after storms should seek help

By Aaryn Valenzuela, Anchor
Connect
Aspire wants people who may be feeling any type of stress over the severe storms to stop by. (Source: WALB) Aspire wants people who may be feeling any type of stress over the severe storms to stop by. (Source: WALB)
Chief Clinical Officer Dana Glass (Source: WALB) Chief Clinical Officer Dana Glass (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

If you're having feelings of anxiety or depression since the severe storms that hit Albany, nurses and doctors at Aspire encourage you to come and see them. 

Because of the unpredictable nature of the storms, officials at Aspire said that it's perfectly normal to feel nervous or even depressed.

The center is located on 11th Avenue and Chief Clinical Officer Dana Glass encourages people to seek help.

People have access to its behavioral health center 24 hours a day. 

"A lot of times people respond to situations like this with emotional stress and that can be anything from anxiety, to feeling nervous, feeling fearful, worrying about things to feeling guilty," explained Glass.

You don't have to have an appointment, Glass said that walk-ins are welcomed. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Drought threatens South GA farmers as planting begins

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:44 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:44:30 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    Drought could cause big issues for crops this year if the weather does not give farmers a break soon.

    More >>

    Drought could cause big issues for crops this year if the weather does not give farmers a break soon. 

    More >>

  • Tifton city leaders approve electronic signs in historic district

    Tifton city leaders approve electronic signs in historic district

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:04 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:04:41 GMT
    Following months of discussion, Tifton City Council voted 3-2 to allow lighted, electronic signs into the historic district. (Source: WALB)Following months of discussion, Tifton City Council voted 3-2 to allow lighted, electronic signs into the historic district. (Source: WALB)

    Tifton city leaders gave the thumbs up for downtown businesses in the historic district to have electronic signs.

    More >>

    Tifton city leaders gave the thumbs up for downtown businesses in the historic district to have electronic signs.

    More >>

  • Pubic hearing on Plant Mitchell coal ash ponds Thursday

    Pubic hearing on Plant Mitchell coal ash ponds Thursday

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:02 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:02:41 GMT
    Source WALBSource WALB

    The Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) will hold a public hearing Thursday night on Georgia Power's preparations to drain three coal ash ponds at Plant Mitchell.  

    More >>

    The Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) will hold a public hearing Thursday night on Georgia Power's preparations to drain three coal ash ponds at Plant Mitchell.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly