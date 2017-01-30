Aspire: Those feeling stressed after storms should seek help

Aspire wants people who may be feeling any type of stress over the severe storms to stop by. (Source: WALB)

If you're having feelings of anxiety or depression since the severe storms that hit Albany, nurses and doctors at Aspire encourage you to come and see them.

Because of the unpredictable nature of the storms, officials at Aspire said that it's perfectly normal to feel nervous or even depressed.

The center is located on 11th Avenue and Chief Clinical Officer Dana Glass encourages people to seek help.

People have access to its behavioral health center 24 hours a day.

"A lot of times people respond to situations like this with emotional stress and that can be anything from anxiety, to feeling nervous, feeling fearful, worrying about things to feeling guilty," explained Glass.

You don't have to have an appointment, Glass said that walk-ins are welcomed.

