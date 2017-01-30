FEMA preparing to open Cook County help center

Representatives from FEMA are setting up a disaster recovery center. (Source: WALB)

FEMA is now helping storm victims who are trying to get their lives back on track.

The center will open in Cook County in the next few days.

It gives the community an opportunity to sit and ask FEMA representatives questions.

Representatives are still out helping in the community as well.

"FEMA representatives are actually also in the community going around and setting up everybody," said Cook County EMA director Lamar Ray.

The center has NOT opened in Cook County.

When it does open it will be at the County Commissioners office.

FEMA set up a similar disaster recovery center in Dougherty County.

