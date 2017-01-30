State of Emergency extended for Dougherty Co. - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

State of Emergency extended for Dougherty Co.

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

Governor Nathan Deal has extended the State of Emergency in Dougherty County.

Officials requested the extension because of the need of assistance with debris removal and public safety.

 The new executive order extends the State of Emergency to 11:59 p.m. on February 1.

You can see the full declaration below:

