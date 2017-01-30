State of Emergency extended for Dougherty Co.

Governor Nathan Deal has extended the State of Emergency in Dougherty County.

The state of emergency for Dougherty County has been extended through midnight, Feb 2. More here: https://t.co/BhWq71G85g — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) January 30, 2017

Officials requested the extension because of the need of assistance with debris removal and public safety.

The new executive order extends the State of Emergency to 11:59 p.m. on February 1.

You can see the full declaration below:

