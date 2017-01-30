Cutliff Grove and World Vision nonstop with relief donations

Shingles are being handed out. (Source: WALB)

The Cutliff Grove Resource Center has been giving out relief items around the clock. (Source: WALB)

Since the first round of storms hit on January 2nd, the Cutliff Grove resource center and World Vision has had a revolving door, with people d ropping off donations and people picking up necessities.

On Monday morning the line was out the door.

Many people were picking up clothes, food and cleaning supplies.

Others were signing up to get shingles.

Organizer Juanita Nixon said they've had over 50 families who have signed up for shingles, because they don't have insurance on their homes.

She said she wouldn't be able to help so many people without the community's support.

"We are hoping that through the partnership and collaboration of so many citizens in our community, we will be able to come together much stronger than we were before the tornadoes," said Nixon.

The Resource Center is location at 841 West Broad Avenue.

The doors open at 9 a.m. every morning.

