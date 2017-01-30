Students volunteer to help storm victims

Students said they're proud to live in a community so dedicated to helping its neighbors. (Source: WALB)

"It just makes me feel good when I know that I am helping other people who don't have what they need to have." (Source: WALB)

Students from Cook County Middle School sorted clothes and boxed them up. (Source: WALB)

Just 8 days after deadly tornadoes ripped through South Georgia, volunteers are still hard at work helping those in need.

"People are there for you even if you don't even know them," 6th grade Cook County Middle School student Haley Wachowiak-Cook said.

"We're just making sure there's enough stuff for everyone that doesn't have what they need," said classmate Hannah Dube.

Students from Cook County Middle School sorted clothes and boxed them up.

But the hands behind this operation might surprise you. They are all 6th grade students from Cook County Middle School.

Even though it's a lot of work, the students said it's all worth it.

"It just makes me feel good when I know that I am helping other people who don't have what they need to have," said Hannah.

For one student, volunteering meant more than just helping others.

"Those are my neighbors and I may not know them but I actually do love 'em," explained Haley.

Haley lives in Sunshine Acres, one of the hardest hit areas in Cook County.

Her home is still standing, but she knows what it's like to need a helping hand.

"I actually had to get some stuff from over here because I had to get kicked out of my house for a week," explained Haley.

After getting help from the community, Haley said she wants to give back in any way she can.

"It makes me want to cry sometimes," Haley said, "Because I know people out there that are from Sunshine Acres that lost their homes and I really want to help them."

Students said they're proud to live in a community so dedicated to helping its neighbors.

"It brings joy to me," said Hannah, "I'm just so grateful I am living in a community that is just bringing all of this stuff and helping."

"I get to help people and I don't really even know who they are, but I can help them," Haley agreed.

7th and 8th graders from Cook County volunteered to help last week.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.