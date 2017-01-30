FBI hopes public can help find Tifton, Alpharetta bank robbery suspect

The FBI continues to search for the person responsible for bank robberies in Alpharetta and Tifton.

Officials released a surveillance photo of the man who robbed the Suntrust Bank on 2nd Street on November 9th.

This man is also considered a suspect in the robbery of a Chase Bank in Alpharetta in October.

If anybody recognizes him, they are urged to call CrimeSTOPPERS Atlanta at (404) 577-8477.

