FBI hopes public can help find Tifton, Alpharetta bank robbery s - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

FBI hopes public can help find Tifton, Alpharetta bank robbery suspect

By WALB News Team
Connect
Tifton robbery (Source: FBI) Tifton robbery (Source: FBI)
Tifton robbery (Source: FBI) Tifton robbery (Source: FBI)
Alpharetta robbery (Source: FBI) Alpharetta robbery (Source: FBI)
TIFTON, GA (WALB) -

The FBI continues to search for the person responsible for bank robberies in Alpharetta and Tifton.

Officials released a surveillance photo of the man who robbed the Suntrust Bank on 2nd Street on November 9th. 

This man is also considered a suspect in the robbery of a Chase Bank in Alpharetta in October.

If anybody recognizes him, they are urged to call CrimeSTOPPERS Atlanta at (404) 577-8477.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly