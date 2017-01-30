DCSS students return to school after second round of damaging storms

Students in Dougherty County have spent most of January out of school due to the severe storms that hit the area. (Source: WALB)

The storms that hit Dougherty County in January have had an effect on more than just homes and businesses, they have also affected how much kids have been able to go to school.

On Monday, the staff was out in force, doing head counts to see just how many children made it to school.

The spokesperson for the Dougherty County School System said that the preliminary number of students affected by the storms is between 2,000 and 3,000.

"So today we're all about trying to get kids in their chairs, get them in front of teachers. Kind of get back into the grind of the normalcy that was Albany and the DoCo School System before January," explained DCSS Spokesperson J.D. Sumner.

The school will have counselors and trauma psychologists there.

School officials said that it isn't clear if the date for the last day of school will change, or what holidays will be used to make up missed school days.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.