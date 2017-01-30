ACRI to split proceeds from King Day celebration to help storm victims

The Albany Civil Rights Institute wants to split the proceeds from the King Day celebration to help DCSS storm victims. (Source: WALB)

The Albany Civil Rights Institute is lending a helping hand to families impacted by recent storms.

Storms that rolled through on January 2nd caused the annual Martin Luther King, Jr., celebration that's usually held at the Albany Civic Center, to be postponed until February.

Organizers of the event said that half of the proceeds from the King Day celebration will now go to the Dougherty County School System disaster relief fund.

"If we're going to be doing things in the name of M.L. King, we thought that one of the most humane things to do was to split the proceeds from that dinner that usually come to us with the school system, because we understand there were several families several children displaced," said ACRI Executive Director W. Frank Wilson. "Tickets are still on sale, yes. Tickets are here at the Civil Rights Institute and also at the Civic Center."

The King Day celebration has been rescheduled for February 20 at Albany State University's east campus gym at 5:30 p.m.

