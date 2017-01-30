Paradise Village residents return to see homes destroyed

Despite the sights she will never erase from her head, she said she knows it could have been worse. (Source: WALB)

On Monday, residents went back to their homes in Paradise Village, some for the first time.

But it is Paradise Village no longer.

What used to be the homes of dozens of families is now the site of debris and destruction.

As Christina Mitchell looked at what's left of her home she said she's grateful to be alive.

"We are all safe and we are very grateful for that. That was my biggest fear losing my babies, losing my husband," said Mitchell.

She said it was chaos on Sunday as the powerful storm nearly lifted her roof.

"The house just started shaking and rocking and felt like it was going to fly away," Mitchell explained. "Then you just heard all kinds of crashes and booms and all the debris was flying in at us."

After hearing on WALB that the tornado was only minutes away from the neighborhood, Christina and her husband took their three kids and put them under mattresses in the hallway to make sure they were protected.

According to their 12-year-old daughter, her dad is now her hero.

"She tells everybody her daddy is her hero because he just dove in and jumped over all of us to make sure we were all safe," said Mitchell.

On Monday Christina went back to her home to look at the devastation.

That's where she found parts of her house in a nearby tree.

"We all just keep having the flashbacks. Every time we go in here, it's like you see everything and you just remember everything. The sounds, the noises, everything," explained Mitchell.

Despite the sights she will never erase from her head, she said she knows it could have been worse.

Now she and her family must move on.

"All we can do now is just recover, pick up the pieces, take one day at a time," said Mitchell.

Her and her husband met with FEMA representatives Monday. They said they filled out the application on Saturday and were meeting with them already.

FEMA representatives toured what is left of their house and asked questions about how many people were living in each room.

Mitchell said representatives told her it will be about 10 days before she hears back.

