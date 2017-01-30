Albany VRC helps organize storm relief volunteers

The VRC is located at the old Kia building on East Ogelthorpe Boulevard. (Source: WALB)

People who would like to volunteer to help with storm cleanup should stop by the VRC. (Source: WALB)

People have been signing up at Albany's designated Volunteer Resource Center, located at the old Kia building on East Oglethorpe Boulevard.

They've been getting credentialed, and sent into devastated neighborhoods to help with storm debris cleanup.

Officials ask that all organizations and individuals visit the VRC prior to volunteering with storm relief efforts.

"They get the appropriate documentation so that they can go into these neighborhoods where often we have police officers stationed there so folks who shouldn't be in the neighborhood are kept out," explained Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas.

The Volunteer Resource Center is keeping a log of the number of volunteer hours, which will be turned in to FEMA for reimbursement, helping the community get additional funding.

Anyone who would like to volunteer can call the VRC at (229) 733-2492 or (229) 733-2534.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.