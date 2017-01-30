FEMA opens East Albany help center

FEMA opens an East Albany Disaster Recovery Center Tuesday, to help those whose homes or businesses were affected by the severe storms, tornadoes and straight-line winds in January.

It is at the former Albany Police Station, at 1721 East Oglethorpe Blvd. It will be open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Representatives from FEMA, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency/Homeland Security and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be on hand.

Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance, learn about the types of assistance available, learn about the appeals process and get updates about applications. Assistance on line is also available in Spanish, at www.DisasterAssistance.gov , and on the FEMA mobile app, in Spanish.

"If you have photos, if you have contractor estimates, if you have receipts, if you have expenses that you've incurred as a result of the storms you can bring that documentation to show what your family is going through," said FEMA Spokesperson John Mills.

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (FEMA). The hard of hearing may call 800-462-7585. If you use 711 or VRS (Video Relay Service) or require accommodations while visiting a center, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free numbers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Help is available in most languages, and information on the registration process is available in ASL HERE.

Disaster Recovery Centers are accessible to people with disabilities. The centers also have accessible parking, ramps and restrooms.

FEMA also helps survivors with immediate essential needs locate displaced survivors, find a safe, sanitary place to live temporarily until they can return home.

For survivors may have additional needs beyond what can be provided by FEMA, they work closely with state, federal, faith-based and voluntary agencies to help match survivors with other sources of assistance.

For updates on Georgia’s current disaster response and recovery, follow @GeorgiaEMA and @FEMARegion4 on Twitter, and visit gemhsa.ga.gov and fema.gov/disaster/4294 or fema.gov/disaster/4297.

