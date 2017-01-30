Dougherty Co. officials work to clear nearly 2 million cubic yards of debris

The Georgia EPD will hold a public hearing Thursday night on Georgia Power's preparations to drain three coal ash ponds at Plant Mitchell. Both The Flint Riverkeeper and Georgia Power are asking people concerned about protecting the River to attend..More >>
The Georgia EPD will hold a public hearing Thursday night on Georgia Power's preparations to drain three coal ash ponds at Plant Mitchell. Both The Flint Riverkeeper and Georgia Power are asking people concerned about protecting the River to attend..More >>
33 year old Ryan Duke's arraignment is scheduled at the Irwin County Courthouse at 9:30 Thursday morning in Judge Melody Cross' courtroom. But his attorney reportedly could waive the proceeding.More >>
33 year old Ryan Duke's arraignment is scheduled at the Irwin County Courthouse at 9:30 Thursday morning in Judge Melody Cross' courtroom. But his attorney reportedly could waive the proceeding.More >>
The dignified transfer for the Clay County Army Ranger killed in Iraq was held Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The dignified transfer for the Clay County Army Ranger killed in Iraq was held Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Georgia's Lieutenant Governor made a stop in Albany on Wednesday.More >>
Georgia's Lieutenant Governor made a stop in Albany on Wednesday.More >>
A Decatur County man will now serve prison time after being found guilty on charges of child molestation. Derrick Crews was sentenced to 30 years with 20 years to serve in prison.More >>
A Decatur County man will now serve prison time after being found guilty on charges of child molestation. Derrick Crews was sentenced to 30 years with 20 years to serve in prison.More >>