Dougherty Co. officials work to clear nearly 2 million cubic yards of debris

The debris caused by January 22nd's deadly tornado is estimated to be 876,000 cubic yards. (Source: WALB)

Crews are out working to clear all of the debris left behind from both storm systems that hit Dougherty County in January. (Source: WALB)

Debris removal is underway across Albany, and the total amount of estimated storm debris in Dougherty County caused by both storms this month is close to 2 million cubic yards.

The debris caused by January 22nd's deadly tornado is estimated to be 876,000 cubic yards, close to the million cubic yards of debris from January 2nd's damaging wind event.

FEMA will be cleaning up all of the debris in the right of way, it is up people to get it to the side of the road so federal contractors and public works employees can pick it up and haul it off to one of the debris collection sites in the county.

"We will have contracts, hopefully, to help expedite this process. We are not able, with our forces and volunteers to get all of this debris. But we have to keep it from being co-mingled," said Dougherty County Public Works Director Larry Cook.

Residents need to put their leaves and trees in one pile, and their construction debris in another pile.

Crews are focused on picking up the natural storm debris, only, right now.

The construction debris will be picked up at a later date.

Privately hired contractors, as part of their fee, are required to haul debris to the landfill, they should not leave it on the side of the road or bring it to one of the debris collection sites.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.