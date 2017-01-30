Roofing repair do's and dont's

Do not sign a contract with anybody until you are sure (Source: WALB)

Following the severe storms, officials are warning you of scam contractors that come knocking.

There are some do's and don'ts you can follow to prevent you from being a scam victim.

Contractors normally wait for homeowners to call them, and do not show up at a home looking for work.

They also should not ask for money before doing any work or delivering materials, and should not make you sign a contract without giving you time to read it.

Remember that insurance companies can not make you chose from select contractors but make sure you do choose one you trust.

"Ask for references, follow up on those references. Talk to the local hardware stores. Everybody in town knows pretty much everybody in town that's doing business. They're going to be able to tell you who to talk to and where to steer you if you have questions," said Jason Cobb, Sunniland Corporation Roofing.

Scam contractors may not give you enough time to check references or get multiple estimates.

Be patient when choosing who is allowed to work on your home.

