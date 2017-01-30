Valdosta State holds open house on Saturday

Valdosta State University expects over 2,000 people for its Open House, Saturday, February 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Open House is an opportunity for prospective students and parents to discover the opportunities available at VSU.

"We are expecting students from all over the country to attend the Open House and learn about the benefits of a degree from Valdosta State," said Ryan M. Hogan, director of the university’s Office of Admissions.

Guests should check-in at the P.E. Complex, where coffee and juice will be served. Guests will attend academic presentations at either the College of the Arts, College of Arts and Sciences, Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration, James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services, or College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

Then there will be a student-led tour of the campus, and lunch at Palms Dining.

Valdosta State University offers both the extensive academic, cultural, and social opportunities of a major university and the small classes and close, personal

VSU’s next Open House will be held on Saturday, April 1. Advance registration is required, and space is limited.

Contact Ryan M. Hogan at (229) 333-5791 for more information....

