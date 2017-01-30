Atlanta organizations feed storm victims

A Decatur County man will now serve prison time after being found guilty on charges of child molestation. Derrick Crews was sentenced to 30 years with 20 years to serve in prison.More >>
Kids in Bainbridge now have a new method of transportation to Kids and Kops events. The Decatur County School board donated a school bus to Bainbridge Public Safety for the Kids N Kops program.More >>
A new, $8 million dollar medical student complex in Albany is about to open, and now we know it's a name. It will be called "Flaggstone" after Phoebe Putney Hospital founder Judge Francis Flagg Putney.More >>
We are learning more information about the faculty cuts at Albany State University. The university announced Tuesday it is eliminating 24 faculty positions for the 2018 to 2019 academic school year.More >>
Georgia's Lieutenant Governor made a stop in the Good Life City Wednesday. Casey Cagle announced over the weekend, he's running for governor.More >>
