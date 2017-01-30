Atlanta organizations feed storm victims

"We want them to know we love them," said Lane (Source: WALB)

For people on Holly Drive who have lost everything since the storm, organizations made the trip from Atlanta to Albany to serve meals and give donated items.

The Mason brothers, Eastern Stars Sisters, and other organizations from Macon and Atlanta, were grilling hamburgers, ribs and barbeque, to hand out to folks on Holly Drive, who were in desperate need of a hot meal.

Not only did they allow people to eat some home cooked food, but they were giving away blankets, cases of water and clothes, brought in a U Haul from other cities.

More than 25 people from the organizations were out helping cook and set up.

They also wanted to make sure Red Cross volunteers, other disaster relief services and law enforcement serving in the area were given a meal as well.

"The love that we have for them, the concern that we have for them. If there is anything else we can do as an organization, we will always come down and do it," said Sharon Lane, member.

They plan to come back to Albany in the next week, with even more clothes and donated items.

