Police: Possible shoplifter opens Walmart boxes with knife

Officers of the Albany Police Department are looking for a man who they suspect was opening packages with a knife in Walmart.

They said the man was possibly trying to shoplift merchandise at the Walmart on North Slappey Blvd., near the All American Fun Park, when the associate confronted him. Police say he did not approach anyone with the knife.

Store associates tried to ID him, but he ran off toward the apartments behind McDonald's.

Officers are patrolling that area, but have not located him yet.

We will have a full description of him as soon as possible.

If you can help APD with info, call 911.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.