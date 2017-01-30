Tifton businesses partner to take up donations

"I get 6 to 10 phone calls a day of people wanting to donate stuff," said Smith (Source: WALB)

You can drop off donations at the Tifton Harley Davidson (Source: WALB)

Over a truck load full has been donated so far (Source: WALB)

People all over South Georgia are joining in to help storm victims in surrounding counties.

Tifton has seen businesses step up to collect donations.

Tifton Harley Davidson and the Tift Area YMCA have partnered together to get as many donations as they can for storm victims.

They have only been collecting for a week.

They have received a full truck trailer of items so far.

They simply put out a call for donations to the people of Tifton, on social media and word of mouth, and have seen folks donating from as far away as Atlanta and Jacksonville.

Both places are accepting anything people are willing to donate.

As of Monday, they have everything from water bottles, cereal, televisions, clothes, shoes and blankets.

The folks at Harley Davidson said they cannot believe the support and the amount of items they have received so far.

"I probably get 6 to 10 phone calls a day of people who want to donate stuff. It's very awesome and a huge blessing. Our Tifton area was really spared during the whole tornado activity but we are more than happy to do anything we can for our surrounding counties," said Kayla Smith of Harley Davidson Tifton.

You can still drop off donations at 49 Casseta Rd, Tifton, GA or 1657 Carpenter Rd S, Tifton, GA until next Tuesday, February 7.

