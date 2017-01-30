Cook: Recent tornado debris count 'similar' to January 2 storm

Dougherty County's Public Works Director, Larry Cook, estimated 875,000 cubic yards of debris will need to be picked up from 'Storm 2,' the deadly tornado that ripped through Dougherty County on January 22.

An estimated 65 miles of county roadways, and five miles of alleys, were in the path of the storm, Cook told the Dougherty County Commission.

Officials estimated that 40% of the roads have debris, and that figure was used to calculate the 875,000 number.

The good news is that FEMA will pay for debris removal in the right of way.

Hired contractors, as part of their fee, are required to haul debris to the landfill themselves.

The volume of the debris generated from the EF-3 tornado mirrors the debris created by the January 2 damaging wind event, that caused terrible destruction across the city.

Right now, county public works employees are in the process of contracting out the debris pick-up work in order to expedite the clean-up process.

