FEMA issues tornado assistance guidelines

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has its agents circulating through Berrien, Cook, Crisp, Dougherty, Turner, and Wilcox Counties, helping residents register for disaster assistance. They also have a mobile site headquartered at the Albany Mall.

If an agent comes to your site, you should ask for federal and state photo identification before providing personal information.

If you had tornado damage, contact your insurance agent if you haven't already. You can register with FEMA online at DisasterAssistance.gov . You can also call 800-621-3362 .

The deaf or hard of hearing or people who have difficulty speaking can call TTY 800-462-7585. Helpline hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time, seven days a week, until further notice.

Applying for disaster assistance is a two-step process that ensures consideration for all FEMA programs and disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

You could get:

Grants to rent a new place temporarily as needed.

Grants for essential home repairs not covered by insurance.

Grants for serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance — such as medical, dental, transportation, funeral expenses, moving and storage fees, personal property loss and child care.

Low-interest disaster loans from SBA to homeowners, renters and businesses of all sizes to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance.

Housing inspectors may need to visit the home depending on the type and source of storm-related damages, and an inspection may take 45 minutes. It helps to provide photos that can support the damage claims, at the time of inspection.

Inspectors won't ask for your nine-digit registration number won't ask for banking or other personal information, and do not hire or endorse specific contractors.

Homeowners need to show proof of ownership like a tax bill, deed, mortgage payment receipt or insurance policy with the applicant’s name, and the damaged property’s address on the documentation.

Renters need to show proof of occupancy, a lease, rent payment receipt, power bill, or another document confirming the location was their primary residence at the time of the disaster.

Everyone needs to show a photo ID.

